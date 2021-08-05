Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $400.04, but opened at $432.00. Paycom Software shares last traded at $435.00, with a volume of 2,148 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

