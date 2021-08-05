Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $219.68

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $219.68 and last traded at $218.56, with a volume of 5098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.45.
PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.78 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paylocity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
