Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $219.68

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $219.68 and last traded at $218.56, with a volume of 5098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.45.

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

