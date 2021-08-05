PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells $78,580.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barton R. Brookman, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. 786,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

PDCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

