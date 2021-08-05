PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $61.00 at TD Securities

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.36% from the stock’s current price.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.52. 41,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,181. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,298 shares of company stock worth $709,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

