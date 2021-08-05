Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) to Issue $0.09 Semi-annual Dividend

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Pearson has decreased its dividend payment by 51.8% over the last three years. Pearson has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Several research analysts have commented on PSO shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.