Peel Hunt Raises ScS Group (LON:SCS) Price Target to GBX 360

ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

SCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get ScS Group alerts:

SCS stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 320 ($4.18). 602,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,785. ScS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 150.26 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £121.64 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 799.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.