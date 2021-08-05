Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 862,320 shares.The stock last traded at $32.16 and had previously closed at $32.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.21.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $85,157,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after buying an additional 2,982,958 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after buying an additional 2,296,314 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

