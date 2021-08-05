PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $497.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

