PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces Earnings Results

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNNT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

