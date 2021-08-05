PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lifted by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 241.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.25. The company had a trading volume of 200,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,126. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

