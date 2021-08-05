Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

PRDO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 520,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,676. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $848.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.