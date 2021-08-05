Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.90

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.90 and last traded at $96.86, with a volume of 2180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

