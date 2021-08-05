Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $30.00 at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

PERI opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $632.69 million, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14,072.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 233,818 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

