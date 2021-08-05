Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 34,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,812 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

