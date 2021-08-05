Pflug Koory LLC Acquires Shares of 498 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

