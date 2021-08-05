Pflug Koory LLC Buys New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Dover by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $168.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $103.97 and a 52-week high of $169.97. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. increased their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

