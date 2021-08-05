Pflug Koory LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $710,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,039 shares of company stock worth $8,825,150 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

