Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,301 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,185,000 after purchasing an additional 321,344 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Phillips 66 by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

NYSE:PSX opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.