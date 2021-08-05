Phore Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $11,254.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.67 or 0.00236609 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,618,189 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

