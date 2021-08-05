Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Phunware worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phunware by 5,267.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phunware by 90.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Phunware by 236.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Phunware by 118.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

PHUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,934.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Phunware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 12.05.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

