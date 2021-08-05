Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 820 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 16,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 38,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 161,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,744,999. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

