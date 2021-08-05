Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.14. 153,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $367.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

