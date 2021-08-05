Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,733.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,928. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,571.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,060 shares of company stock valued at $249,903,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.