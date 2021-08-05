Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 24.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,393. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

