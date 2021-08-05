Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3,163.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 32.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.36. 75,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,307. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

