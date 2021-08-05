Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.51. 44,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

