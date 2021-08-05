PIBBLE (PIB) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $23.45 million and $36,325.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00060554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.21 or 0.00905607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00095271 BTC.

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

