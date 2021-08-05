PieDAO DEFI++ Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.24 million and $689.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00009385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00100336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00142709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,484.95 or 1.00246814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.98 or 0.00847925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++'s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++'s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

