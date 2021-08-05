PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The company invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

