Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the highest is $4.93. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,282.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.36 to $14.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.36 to $24.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.82. The stock had a trading volume of 115,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

