Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

