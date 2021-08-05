Piper Sandler Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.22). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RARE. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.63. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

