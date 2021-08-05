Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:PBI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. 2,415,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,192. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -378.31 and a beta of 2.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.
