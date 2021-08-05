Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $8.30. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 23,211 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBI. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.31 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23.

Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

