Pivotal Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Pivotal Research restated their hold rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from an average rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $198.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. adidas has a 1 year low of $141.42 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.28.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

