Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

NYSE PLNT opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

