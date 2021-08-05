Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 5,900 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

