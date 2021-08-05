Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.59. 84 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 103,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLRX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

The company has a market cap of $774.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

