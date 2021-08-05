Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.26.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

