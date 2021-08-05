PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $152,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Winston Kung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00.

PMVP opened at $36.43 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.