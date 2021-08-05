Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.10

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$51.10 and last traded at C$48.04, with a volume of 38280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.69.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.96%.

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$276,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

