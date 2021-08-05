Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Citigroup

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.75.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$529.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$15.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.85.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -4.5366489 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

