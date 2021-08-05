Pretium Resources (PVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.50 million.

Pretium Resources stock opened at C$11.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. Pretium Resources has a one year low of C$11.16 and a one year high of C$19.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.38.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

