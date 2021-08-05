Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 18.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 2.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

