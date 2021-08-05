Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.25 Million Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after buying an additional 1,094,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after buying an additional 636,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $17,328,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,528,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.62 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 725,000 shares of company stock worth $2,644,250. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

