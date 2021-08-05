Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVBF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.52.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

