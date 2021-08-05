Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 400 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integer by 1,798.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITGR stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.90.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

