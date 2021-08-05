Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) by 127.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Prime Impact Acquisition I were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PIAI opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

