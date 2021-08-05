Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Primoris Services has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,680. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $41.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

