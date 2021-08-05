Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
Primoris Services has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,680. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $41.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
