Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 53,109 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Masco worth $25,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Masco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $7,713,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,395,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $59.95 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

